Brownfield native Gary P. Nunn to perform at Grand Ole Opry

Brownfield native Gary P. Nunn to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Born in Oklahoma, Gary P. Nunn found his heart’s true home in the Lone Star State after his family moved to West Texas when he was in sixth grade. In the town of Brownfield just outside of Lubbock, he was an honors student, excelled in athletics, and started his first band soon after arriving. (Source: Gary P. Nunn)
By KCBD Staff | June 10, 2019 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 4:09 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and the Texas legislature recently honored country music great Gary P. Nunn for his lifetime achievement.

Abbot, the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate of the 86th Texas Legislature all honored the singer/songwriter at the Austin capitol building in April. That is when it was announced that the Grand Ole Opry has extended an invitation for Nunn to perform on the legendary stage in Nashville.

Nunn is scheduled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on August 3, 2019 at 7 p.m.

According to Celebrity Access, Nunn, 73, said he will retire in 2020 after 50 years of performing. The Texas Hall-Of-Famer presented Abbott with a signed copy of his memoir, “At Home with the Armadillo.”

Gary P. Nunn was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and moved to Brownfield, Texas as a sixth grader. Nunn began his musical career as a 7th grader in a garage band in Brownfield, where he was an honor student and all-around athlete. After graduating from high school, he attended Texas Tech University and South Plains College, while he also played with a Levelland, Texas rock band The Sparkles during the 1960s. In addition to the Sparkles, he played in such bands as the Shucks with former Cricket J.I. Allison, and the Night Spots with Don Caldwell.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.