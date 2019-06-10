Brownfield native Gary P. Nunn to perform at Grand Ole Opry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and the Texas legislature recently honored country music great Gary P. Nunn for his lifetime achievement.
Abbot, the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate of the 86th Texas Legislature all honored the singer/songwriter at the Austin capitol building in April. That is when it was announced that the Grand Ole Opry has extended an invitation for Nunn to perform on the legendary stage in Nashville.
Nunn is scheduled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on August 3, 2019 at 7 p.m.
According to Celebrity Access, Nunn, 73, said he will retire in 2020 after 50 years of performing. The Texas Hall-Of-Famer presented Abbott with a signed copy of his memoir, “At Home with the Armadillo.”
Gary P. Nunn was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and moved to Brownfield, Texas as a sixth grader. Nunn began his musical career as a 7th grader in a garage band in Brownfield, where he was an honor student and all-around athlete. After graduating from high school, he attended Texas Tech University and South Plains College, while he also played with a Levelland, Texas rock band The Sparkles during the 1960s. In addition to the Sparkles, he played in such bands as the Shucks with former Cricket J.I. Allison, and the Night Spots with Don Caldwell.
