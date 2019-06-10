Brownfield native Gary P. Nunn to perform at Grand Ole Opry

Gary P. Nunn was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and moved to Brownfield, Texas as a sixth grader. Nunn began his musical career as a 7th grader in a garage band in Brownfield, where he was an honor student and all-around athlete. After graduating from high school, he attended Texas Tech University and South Plains College, while he also played with a Levelland, Texas rock band The Sparkles during the 1960s. In addition to the Sparkles, he played in such bands as the Shucks with former Cricket J.I. Allison, and the Night Spots with Don Caldwell.