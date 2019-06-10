Cloudy and cool Monday

By Cary Allen | June 10, 2019 at 5:04 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 5:04 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cloudy and cool weather conditions are expected across the South Plains Monday.

A slim chance of sprinkles or areas of drizzle can be expected through mid-morning.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal with highs in the 60’s. Northeast winds become east at 5 to 15 mph.

Rain chances are slim Monday and Monday night.

Models show a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with a disturbance approaching from the west.

Below average temperatures are in the forecast through Wednesday and Thursday with periodic opportunities for rainfall this week.

