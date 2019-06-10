Commissioners to consider hotel occupancy, rental car tax to fund expo center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County commissioners will, once again, consider the Hotel Occupancy and Rental Car Taxes to fund the Lubbock County Expo Center.
The proposed increases were not decided during the commissioners meeting a few weeks ago but these taxes were approved by voters in November.
Now, the commissioners court has to authorize the implementation of those taxes.
The expo center center is estimated to cost about $50 million but with voter approval will be supported by a 30-year bond. A non-profit board will manage this project and the goal is to host events such as the annual ABC Pro Rodeo and other events similar.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Monday inside the Lubbock County Courthouse at 904 Broadway. The full agenda for Monday’s meeting can be found here.
This story will be updated later today.
