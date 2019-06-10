Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Tech baseball headed back to College World Series, Dallas crane collapse kills 1 and trial begins in 2016 Lubbock murder case

By Michael Cantu | June 10, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 6:19 AM

On Daybreak Today, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are making their fourth return in the last six years to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

There will be a heavy police presence throughout most of the day around Lubbock High School, Dupre Elementary School and the LISD Central Office. Don’t worry, it’s just a drill.

Two people are in critical condition, two others have serious injuries, one person has minor injuries and one woman is dead after a crane collapsed into the Elan City Lights building Sunday afternoon in Dallas.

  • The crane’s collapse was caused by high winds during a storm in the area.
  • Investigators said multiple collapses were reported within the building, residential spaces and its parking garage.
  • No other injuries were reported from this incident.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: 1 killed, 5 injured when crane topples on Dallas apartments

The murder trial of a Lubbock homeless man begins today.

