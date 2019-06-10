Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are making their fourth return in the last six years to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
- This comes after the Red Raiders had a nail-biting win over Oklahoma Sate, 8-6, Sunday during the Lubbock Super Regional.
- Tech is set to play Michigan, though the time and date of those games have not been determined.
- Read more here: Red Raiders headed to College World Series after 8-6 win over Oklahoma State
There will be a heavy police presence throughout most of the day around Lubbock High School, Dupre Elementary School and the LISD Central Office. Don’t worry, it’s just a drill.
- Active shooter training will take place sometime around 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. around all three locations.
- No roads will be shut down, but there will be signage that will let the public know there is training going on.
- Read more here: Lubbock ISD, City of Lubbock to host full-scale active shooter training exercise
Two people are in critical condition, two others have serious injuries, one person has minor injuries and one woman is dead after a crane collapsed into the Elan City Lights building Sunday afternoon in Dallas.
- The crane’s collapse was caused by high winds during a storm in the area.
- Investigators said multiple collapses were reported within the building, residential spaces and its parking garage.
- No other injuries were reported from this incident.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: 1 killed, 5 injured when crane topples on Dallas apartments
The murder trial of a Lubbock homeless man begins today.
- Lewis Ray Young’s trial is set to begin in a Lubbock courtroom.
- He is accused of killing 79-year-old Conrado Sarate in his home at 21st Street and Avenue P in the September of 2016.
- Young told police he hit Sarate with an object during a fight.
- Read more here: Man arrested, accused of murdering 79-year-old man with tree trimming shears
And don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Read more weekend stories here:
- Red Raider Track & Field returns home as National Champions
- Sacred Heart in Plainview asking for public help after church windows broken by vandals
- Seminole EMS unit destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
- Certified aquatic instructor urging parents to get kids in swim lessons now
- Indiana Ave. around 114th Street closed Tuesday
- How you can help reduce the mosquito population
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.