KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Willow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Willow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Willow is a 1.5-year-old pitbull.
She has been with LAS longer than most other animals and is in desperate need of a home.
Adoption fees for Monday, June 10, have been waved.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
