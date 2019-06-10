KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Willow

By Michael Cantu | June 10, 2019 at 7:06 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 7:08 AM
Willow, KCBD's Pet of the Day for June 7. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Willow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Willow is a 1.5-year-old pitbull.

She has been with LAS longer than most other animals and is in desperate need of a home.

Adoption fees for Monday, June 10, have been waved.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

