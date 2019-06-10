Loop frontage road lane closures at Slide Road exit Tuesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to a release from LP&L portions of the westbound Loop 289 frontage road at the Slide Road exit will be down to one lane Tuesday evening.
The release, sent Monday afternoon, states contractors will be upgrading transmission lines.
Read the full release below:
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will complete a new phase of a utility construction project adjacent to South Loop 289. Contractors for LP&L are upgrading transmission line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.
To safely complete the project, a section of the westbound frontage road of Loop 289 from 67th Street through Utica Avenue will be closed from 6 p.m. on June 11 through 7 a.m. on June 12. Crews will work to complete the necessary infrastructure work as quickly and safely as possible.
The City of Lubbock encourages all drivers use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens and yourself.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.