Man becomes oldest living kidney donor

(CNN) - An 84-year-old Texas man is now the oldest living kidney donor in the U.S.
Frank Dewhurst was out for a walk in his Austin neighborhood when he saw a neighbor's sign: "I am type-O and I need a kidney transplant. Please help me."
He was a match, so he decided to donate.
A doctor said, since Dewhurst was active and not on any medications, he was an ideal candidate.
The procedure went well, and 72-year-old Linda Nall has a new kidney.
Dewhurst and Nall are both doing great. He said he hopes others who are healthy will also donate, no matter how old they are.
