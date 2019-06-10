Moonlight Musicals to put on ‘Annie’ throughout June

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals will host performances of the classic musical ‘Annie’ in the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater, at 413 East Broadway, throughout June.
The show is centered around its title character Annie, an orphan who escapes the cruelty of a New York City orphanage and finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.
Shows will take place at 8 p.m. June 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29, according to a Moonlight Musicals news release. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on play dates.
General admission tickets are $19 and premium tickets are $29. However, on June 13 general admission tickets will be $4 less if the tickets were bought online through Select-A-Seat Lubbock.
