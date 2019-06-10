Red Raiders headed to College World Series after 8-6 win over Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a thriller of a game, the Red Raider offense was able to blast four home runs to give Texas Tech the runs support they needed.
As Texas Tech defeats Oklahoma State, , to advance to their fourth college world series in the past six years.
In all, there were three ties and five different lead changes in the game with a total of 7 home runs in the game.
(Texas Tech hit four home runs, while the Cowboys hit three.)
Kurt Wilson hit a three run home run, scoring four runs the bottom of the eigth to give the Red Raiders the elad that they wouldn't ever give up.
With the win, Texas Tech is set to head back to Omaha for the College World Series.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.