Walmart, Sam’s Club launch annual campaign for Children’s Miracle Network

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until July 7, every time you shop at a Walmart or Sam’s Club the cashier will ask you if you want to donate one dollar to Children’s Miracle Network.
That question has been asked so many times over the years, and so many people have responded yes that the stores in the Lubbock area alone have raised more than $2.5 million for University Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.
The stores presented checks for a combined $99,000 during the 2019 CMN Telethon, broadcast earlier this month on KCBD.
Walmart and Sam’s Club stores nationwide have raised more than $1 billion for CMN since their partnership began in 1987.
“Supporting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals like UMC Children’s Hospital is a great source of pride for our associates,” Quaker Ave. Store Manager Jarred Rackley said in a news release. “We look forward to another successful campaign this year.”
The money raised locally stays at UMC, and benefits the hospital by helping to purchase much-needed medical equipment. You can see just a few of the children Children’s Miracle Network money has benefited by visiting KCBD’s Children’s Miracle Network section.
