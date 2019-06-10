Warmer and, possibly, wetter

May 17 remains our hottest day of the year so far with a high of 93°. It's been an unusually cool Spring to Summer transition here with the average temperature two or more degrees below what's typical. Saturday's high of 92° was close, but only the eighth 90-Degree-Day of the year so far. A 90-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 90 degrees (in practice, due to rounding, 89.5°).