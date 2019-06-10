Warmer and, possibly, wetter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will increase over the next few days, but so will storm chances.
Rain is unlikely through the evening, but a shower or non-severe thundershower or two is possible overnight. Any rainfall, however, is expected to be sparse. Temperatures will get a little cool, dropping into the 50s. That’s a little below average for this time in June, just 12 days away from the Summer Solstice, the official beginning of Summer 2019.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a much warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will range from about 10 to about 20 mph. During the evening there will be a slight chance of storms, mainly late. Spotty storms are somewhat more likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Occasional storms will be possible Wednesday into Friday, and more seasonable heat is likely at week's end. Friday is Flag Day and Sunday is Fathers' Day. Details are in our forecast products here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. If you don't already have our Weather App or haven't updated it recently, download/update it for free using these links:
For iOS https://apple.co/2sevJ4N
For Android https://bit.ly/2IQrALz
May 17 remains our hottest day of the year so far with a high of 93°. It's been an unusually cool Spring to Summer transition here with the average temperature two or more degrees below what's typical. Saturday's high of 92° was close, but only the eighth 90-Degree-Day of the year so far. A 90-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 90 degrees (in practice, due to rounding, 89.5°).
Lubbock’s low this morning was 59°, four degrees below the average low for the date. The high for the day reported so far was 75°, which is fifteen degrees below the average for the date. The June 10 record low is 47° (1955) and the record high 105° (1917).
Sunset in Lubbock Monday is at 8:57 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:36 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.