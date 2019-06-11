Books donated to encourage reading and benefit Children’s Miracle Network

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Craig Wells at Happy State Bank was a giant among the little ones at Talkington Early Learning Center in Lubbock Monday morning.
He was there because the bank teamed up with Karin McCay to provide her children’s book with the promise that she would read to all the classes there and sign one book for each child to take home.
Lena Scaff, director of the ELC, says they couldn’t be more grateful to Happy State Bank for this gift to get young kids interested in books. “They just saw it as a really great way to give to the community and make sure that all of the kids that are at early learning centers have a book at home and they can go home and share it with their parents, and its by a local person its somebody whose right here in our community so that makes it a little more special.”
Happy State Bank will take another box of books to Carver Early Learning Center next week. Karin will read to classes there, too, and send all those kids home with their own copy of “Marvin and the Giant Bubble”.
Karin looks at this as a win-win situation because the money she makes from the sale of these books goes to the Children’s Miracle Network.
