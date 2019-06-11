Buddy Holly Center offering songwriting camp for kids

By KCBD Staff | June 11, 2019 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 10:52 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center is pleased to announce Songwriting Camp Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28. This camp is open to children ages 12 to 16 and costs $75 per person.

Under the direction of professional musician, Robin Crawford, students will learn how to write and perform their own, original songs. This five-day camp will equip participants with all the fundamentals of songwriting necessary to start a new musical work, or complete something already started. Come explore your musical inner voice!

Dates: June 24-28, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $75

Ages: 12-16

There are a limited number of scholarships available for the Songwriting Camp. If you would like more information regarding the scholarships, please call (806) 775-3567. Pre-registration is required. Please register no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 21.

For more information or to register, please call (806) 775-3560.

