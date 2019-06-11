Child, mother injured in Slaton dog attack

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - A toddler and his 18-year-old mother are recovering at a Lubbock hospital after both were attacked by a pair of family dogs Tuesday afternoon.
The attack happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Slaton.
Slaton Police say the boy was playing on a trampoline in a backyard of a home and was being watched by his mother and a 17-year-old when one of the dogs reportedly attacked the child.
The mom and other teen both tried to stop the attack and were themselves bitten, one of them by the second dog.
The mother and son were both transported to UMC. The child’s injuries were said to be severe. The 17-year-old was taken to a clinic in Slaton to be treated for their injuries.
The dog was eventually picked up by Slaton Animal Control. They will be taken to a veterinarian to be euthanized for rabies testing.
Slaton Police are investigating the incident.
