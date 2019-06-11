City council to vote on resolution selling City Hall to South Plains College

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will consider a resolution that would authorize Mayor Dan Pope to sell Lubbock’s City Hall and a building nearby to South Plains College.
The council’s agenda has the addresses 1625 13th St., the current city hall, and 1603 13th St. as the physical properties that will be sold to the college, with parking lots included.
Talks about the college buying the property came up in a May 30 Board of Regents meeting, according to the SPC meeting minutes. The sale is part of an effort that included the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and was approved by its board unanimously.
This new location, if approved, will be known as SPC’s Downtown Lubbock Center.
Employees with the City of Lubbock are expected to move out of the current location to Citizens Tower at Avenue K and 14th Street in early November.
The vote will take place during the council’s regular city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
