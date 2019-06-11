Commissioners receive copy of NAAG insurance

Judge Curtis Parrish told KCBD a few weeks ago that commissioners were already looking at other choices for the office. Parrish says this is a process the commissioners are working on, but a decision will be made in front of the public in open court. “We will decide in open court whether we want to go with a single medical examiner and have that person that doctor set up and run the office or we could contract with another third party provider to run the office as well. None of those decisions have been made.”