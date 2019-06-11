Commissioners receive copy of NAAG insurance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little over a week ago, the company that currently runs the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office, National Autopsy Assay Group, or NAAG, announced that it would not continue its work after the contract expires in the fall.
Now Lubbock County Commissioners are looking for other options for the Medical Examiner’s office.
Judge Curtis Parrish told KCBD a few weeks ago that commissioners were already looking at other choices for the office. Parrish says this is a process the commissioners are working on, but a decision will be made in front of the public in open court. “We will decide in open court whether we want to go with a single medical examiner and have that person that doctor set up and run the office or we could contract with another third party provider to run the office as well. None of those decisions have been made.”
The commissioners don’t have a timeline on when a decision will be made on the M.E.'s office, but the contract with NAAG expires on September 30.
As for NAAG’s insurance, last week KCBD reported how County Commissioner Jason Corley requested NAAG show proof of its contractually required insurance. According to commissioner Bill McCay, the court received that proof last week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.