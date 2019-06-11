Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person was seriously injured after a shooting this morning in the 3500 block of East Baylor Street.
- Police reported to the area around 2:30 a.m. after a “shots fired” callout.
- The person injured was said to have drove to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Lubbock County Commissioners have made a promise to make the search for a new company to work with the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office as transparent as possible.
- Last week the company that runs the medical examiners office announced it would not continue work after its contract expired in September.
- Along with that, county commissioners also asked to see if the company, National Autopsy Assay Group, had insured -- which it proved last week.
After securing a spot in the NCAA College World Series, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are officially set for a 1 p.m. game against Michigan on Saturday.
- Arkansas and Florida are also in the same bracket as Tech and will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
An Olton couple has died after a flatbed trailer being pulled by a truck disconnected and hit their vehicle head-on Monday afternoon.
- Law enforcement officials report Eduardo and Rosalba Dorantes died after being flown to University Medical Center following the crash.
- There was a passenger in the back seat of the Dorantes’ vehicle, however, that person has not been identified.
