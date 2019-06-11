KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sally is a 1-year-old girl who has been waiting for her forever home since October.
She’s spunky and sweet, and loves to play with people and other pets.
Adoption fees for Tuesday, June 11, have been waved.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
