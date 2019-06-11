2 killed, one in serious condition following crash near Plainview

UPDATE (7:08 p.m.) - The Department of Public Safety says the driver and front passenger of the car involved in Monday afternoon’s accident have died at UMC in Lubbock. The rear passenger is now said to be in serious condition.
The names of the victims have not been released. DPS troopers say the accident happened when a flatbed trailer being pulled by a truck became disconnected from the truck, hitting the car head on.
The accident remains under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview Fire and EMS Department were called to a major vehicle crash just East of the intersection of West US Highway 70 and Sun Road (County Road S), which is one mile west of Plainview, just after 3 p.m.
Two fire engines, two EMS units and three command vehicles responded from the fire department. Once on scene PFD personnel found one vehicle with three passengers entrapped; the Jaws of Life were used to extricate these three individuals.
PFD personnel called for two helicopters from Aerocare to respond to the scene to transport two of the critically injured victims to UMC Lubbock, the third victim was transported to Covenant Hospital Plainview by a PFD EMS unit. All three persons in the first vehicle are in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was cleared and released at the scene with no injuries.
The names of those involved in the incident are not being released at this time, awaiting notification of family members. Also responding to this incident were the Hale County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers, and the Highway Department.
This incident completely exhausted all Plainview Fire/EMS Department Resources. While on scene an additional EMS call was dispatched in the City of Plainview, Hale Center EMS was called for mutual aid to respond to that call.
