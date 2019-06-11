New song “Red Raider Reign” celebrates Texas Tech’s athletic success

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock’s Jere Lowe has been writing songs for over 40 years, but never has he wrote one about Texas Tech, until now. Jere says his inspiration for “Red Raider Reign” is from none other than KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy.
“I got inspired by you, Pete. You had a feed on Facebook during the National Championship run when you were in Minnesota. You were always talking about Prince. You actually sang Red Raider Reign and you said it several times. You actually sang it out. It was real cool because I was watching the game and was playing my guitar and I started writing the song.”
You can hear the entire song here:
Having already gone in the studio and recorded the song, Jere says it took a day to write the song that is about all the great things about Texas Tech and the Red Raiders athletic success that reigns supreme.
“The song is about the reign that Texas Tech has. The things that Texas Tech does for people. What it does, it holds you, it molds you and not only in sports. There are lines in there about the National Championship run”
Jere is in tune with Texas Tech and he loves the Red Raiders and Lubbock and is humbled to write Red Raider Reign.
“Texas Tech is a powerful place: education, science, sports, everything. All three of my children graduated from Texas Tech. My wife graduated from Texas Tech. I went to Tech for a little while. When you win as many Championships this quick as they’ve done from track, baseball, basketball, something is going on right. Lubbock is a great place to be.”
From Purple Rain to Red Raider Reign, performs all over Lubbock and he says he hasn’t done the song out in public….yet.
“I have never played it out. I will. Probably now I will for sure because someone will ask me too.
If people want to purchase a digital download of “Red Raider Reign”, they can go to http://store.cdbaby.com/cd/jerelowe2
