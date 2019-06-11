Silver Alert issued for ‘missing and in danger’ Clovis man

Silver Alert issued for ‘missing and in danger’ Clovis man
By Jacob Helker | June 11, 2019 at 6:34 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 7:32 AM

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing Monday night.

According to the New Mexico State Police, 65-year-old Joe Barela was last seen leaving his home on the 500 block of Maple Street in Clovis around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Barela is 5-foot 4-inches tall, weighs 152 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with white letters emblazoned on it.

Anyone with information of his location is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Authorities said Barela is “in danger” if not located.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.