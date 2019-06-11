Windy and warmer Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We can expect partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures across the South Plains Tuesday.
Daytime highs climb into the middle and upper 80’s. Winds return to the southwest at 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon hours.
Later today, storms will form across New Mexico and the Panhandle.
This activity may spread to the south this evening and overnight tonight.
Storms will be spotty in nature, so it’s not a guarantee that we will see rain today or tonight.
Lows drop into the 50’s and 60’s again tonight with winds becoming northeast overnight behind the next cold front.
Gusty northeast winds keep temperatures in the 70’s and lower 80’s for highs Wednesday with morning showers and storms possible.
The rest of the week will be unsettled with mainly late night and early morning storms possible with storms moving into our area from New Mexico.
Hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday and Saturday.
