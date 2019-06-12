Heat, storms, and earliest sunrises

I mentioned yesterday the strong high-pressure area which brought excessive heat to the West Coast states is shifting our way and will be centered over West Texas Friday and Saturday. That is still the case, though the high has weakened a bit and further weakening is expected. For that reason, and our soil moisture, temperatures here will not get as hot as they did to the west of us earlier this week. The heat and moisture, however, may be enough to support a few pop-up PM storms.