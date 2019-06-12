Heat, storms, and earliest sunrises

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little cooler today, a little warmer tomorrow, and then summer heat. Some spots may record triple-digit temperatures. Details on the heat, our limited storm chances heading into the weekend, and the earliest sunrises and latest sunsets of the year, are in the story which follows.
In the wake of this morning's cold front a somewhat drier and more stable air mass dominates. This will bring us a mostly fair night with a light wind, though just a little cool around sunrise.
A chance of thunderstorms returns to our area Thursday afternoon and night. A few may become marginally severe with strong wind gusts and hail up to about an inch in diameter. Tomorrow otherwise overall will be partly cloudy and windy with a very warm afternoon.
This month so far only twice has the daily high temperature been above the average for the date, the 1st with a high of 90° (2° above average) and the 8th (also 2° above). For the month so far the average temperature is 3.1 degrees below the average-to-date. That won’t narrow tomorrow, but it will to some degree Friday and Saturday.
Hot weather edges in Friday, with highs in the 90s across much of the area. It likely will be the hottest day of the year so far, and the hottest locations may top out near 100 degrees. A few thunderstorms may pop up with the heat and residual moisture in the area, resulting in a slight chance of a storm near your location, mainly Friday afternoon and evening.
We will heat up even more Saturday and mid-90s to upper 90s may be common. Triple-digit highs are most likely this day.
I mentioned yesterday the strong high-pressure area which brought excessive heat to the West Coast states is shifting our way and will be centered over West Texas Friday and Saturday. That is still the case, though the high has weakened a bit and further weakening is expected. For that reason, and our soil moisture, temperatures here will not get as hot as they did to the west of us earlier this week. The heat and moisture, however, may be enough to support a few pop-up PM storms.
Another cold front is likely early Sunday and may drop afternoon temperatures five to ten degrees from Saturday. The overall shift in the weather pattern will allow occasional disturbances to pass by, translating into a slight chance of storms day to day. That and more are in the forecast here on our Weather Page.
We are now seeing our earliest sunrises of the year. Sunrise this morning was at 6:36 AM CDT and tomorrow morning will be also at 6:36 PM CDT (viewed from the Lubbock Airport). Sunset today and tomorrow is at 8:58 PM CDT. The latest sunsets of the year are at the end of June and first few days of July. The Summer Solstice, the “official” beginning of Summer, is June 21 at 10:54 AM CDT.
Lubbock’s low this morning was 65°, one degree above the average low for the date. The high for the day was 82°, which is eight degrees below the average for the date. The June 12 record low is 53° (1951) and the record high 105° (2001).
