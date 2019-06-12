Matt Money talks ‘The Process’ ahead of the NBA draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sitting in the terminal of Cleveland’s Hopkins International Airport in the middle of a Wednesday afternoon, Matt Mooney took the time to talk with KCBD about his journey through the NBA draft process.
“Moon Swag” spoke with KCBD Sports for about 12-minutes, where he talked about his pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams and hoping to land a spot.
So far he’s met with teams ranging from San Antonio to Phoenix, Atlanta to Chicago... and has an upcoming meeting with the Dallas Mavericks.
He talked about the process of going from place to place, and where he thinks he might end up.
