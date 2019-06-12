Matt Money talks ‘The Process’ ahead of the NBA draft

Matt Mooney at Sunday news conference
By Devin Ward | June 12, 2019 at 6:14 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 6:14 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sitting in the terminal of Cleveland’s Hopkins International Airport in the middle of a Wednesday afternoon, Matt Mooney took the time to talk with KCBD about his journey through the NBA draft process.

“Moon Swag” spoke with KCBD Sports for about 12-minutes, where he talked about his pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams and hoping to land a spot.

So far he’s met with teams ranging from San Antonio to Phoenix, Atlanta to Chicago... and has an upcoming meeting with the Dallas Mavericks.

He talked about the process of going from place to place, and where he thinks he might end up.

Red Raider Matt Mooney has been having pre-draft workout with several NBA teams hoping to land a spot. Pete Christy caught up with Matt on Facetime from the Cleveland airport to see how the process has been going and where he thinks he might end up.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

