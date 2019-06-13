Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s Adult Protective Services office has been the victim of numerous burglaries within the last six months, targeted twice within the last two weeks.
- The office’s Silver Star Pantry is what the burglars have been targeting, taking deodorant, shampoo and other similar items.
- Organizers of the pantry say its intended use is to help those who have a hard time paying for such items and whoever is stealing should come to them for help.
- Read more here: Adult Protective Services asks burglars to stop stealing, come to them for help
Six people have been taken into custody in the Dominican Republic, accused of orchestrating the shooting of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz.
- Santo Domingo police believe they have arrested the alleged gunman and his accomplices.
- Police believe the person who orchestrated this attacked was paid 400,000 Dominican pesos or $7,800.
- Authorities have not established a motive in this shooting.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: 6 suspects, including gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
The towns of Lockney and Plainview are helping a movie director put his film on the big screen.
- Andy Stapp is shooting his new film, “Marfa," in both towns.
- The feature-length sci-fi flick is about the Marfa lights, a mysterious array of lights said to be part of some type of paranormal phenomena.
- Read more from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Independent film “Marfa” being filmed in Plainview, Lockney
In international news, two oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf on Thursday. This comes after the U.S. alleged Iran used mines to attack four other oil tankers off the Emirati port of Fujairah last month.
- This attack left on tanker ablaze and another adrift as sailors were evacuated from both ships.
- U.S. Navy members rushed to help out the vessels amid heightened tensions with Iran.
- Read more from the Associated Press: Tankers targeted near Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US tensions
