Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

String of burglaries plague local non-profit, 6 arrested in plot to shoot David Ortiz, and a feature-film is shot in Plainview and Lockney

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s Adult Protective Services office has been the victim of numerous burglaries within the last six months, targeted twice within the last two weeks.

Six people have been taken into custody in the Dominican Republic, accused of orchestrating the shooting of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz.

  • Santo Domingo police believe they have arrested the alleged gunman and his accomplices.
  • Police believe the person who orchestrated this attacked was paid 400,000 Dominican pesos or $7,800.
  • Authorities have not established a motive in this shooting.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: 6 suspects, including gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting

The towns of Lockney and Plainview are helping a movie director put his film on the big screen.

In international news, two oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf on Thursday. This comes after the U.S. alleged Iran used mines to attack four other oil tankers off the Emirati port of Fujairah last month.

