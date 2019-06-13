Gusty winds and increasing storm risks Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Storm chances increase across the South Plains tonight and early Friday morning.
A northwest flow will potentially bring storms into our area from New Mexico later this evening and overnight tonight.
There is a risk for wind gusts over 60 mph with a late night thunderstorm complex.
Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also be possible if storms develop.
Before this happens, we can expect partly cloudy skies Thursday. High temperatures end up in the middle 80’s. Southerly winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 60’s. Winds may briefly become northwest if thunderstorms make it into our area.
Hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday and Saturday with slim storm chances in the forecast through the weekend.
A cold front could complicate the forecast Sunday and Monday with cooler temperatures and storm chances in the forecast.
