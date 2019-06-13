Independent film “Marfa” being filmed in Plainview, Lockney

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A feature film titled Marfa is being filmed in Plainview and Lockney. The film was written and is being directed by a Lockney resident.
Marfa is a dystopian sci-fi film about four characters who veer off the road and get trapped in the town.
The film is from the imagination of Andy Stapp, a resident of Lockney, who visited Marfa and was inspired to write a movie about the famous Marfa lights, a mysterious occurrence of light that is said to be a paranormal phenomena.
“Most people start with short films, but I decided to go big and so I wrote a full feature film,” Stapp said.
The film is set in the Far West Texas town, but Stapp decided to shoot it in Plainview and Lockney.
“For one, just to get the hometown involved in it,” Stapp said. “Plus to put dollars here in the economy here.”
Big name artists such as Tony Todd and Stelio Savante have traveled far to be a part of the film.
Stapp said aside from dealing with wind and rain, their experience filming in West Texas has been enjoyable.
“The locals here have been very, very helpful as far as helping us with locations, or with background, which are your extras and stuff like that,” Stapp said.
“There’s something to be said for the hospitality of the locals here. Good hearts, good senses of humor. Always offering to make sure you’re comfortable,” Savante said.
Todd and Savante say they enjoy being a part of homegrown projects such as Marfa.
“Being able to collaborate creatively converge with some great artists in this film on both the crew side and the talent side,” Savante said.
“It’s going to be one of the best independent films of the coming year,” Todd said.
Stapp said he does not know yet which platform the film will be available on, but he is moving toward popular streaming services or select theaters.
