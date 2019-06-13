KCBD to air National Anthem daily

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For decades the National Anthem was how American television stations went off the air and returned back to the airwaves the following morning. The tradition ended for the most part as stations went to 24-hour operations beginning in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
As of June 13, 2019, KCBD NewsChannel 11 has brought the tradition back, along with other Gray Television stations across the nation.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” will air on KCBD around 5 a.m. every morning.
Reina Özbay, nine, of South Florida has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was four. Her angelic soprano voice is classically trained, and she studies opera and musical theater. A gifted film and theatre actress with uncanny comedic timing, she made her professional stage debut at the age of seven at South Florida's Stage Door Theatre. She landed her first guest starring role at the age of nine as Abigail in "The Chosen," the number one crowdfunded film/TV project in history. When not performing, Reina enjoys tennis, swimming, bike riding and drawing.
Also, her mother told us a story that “her birthday is July 3 and the evening she was born there was a massive fireworks display outside of the hospital window at the Milwaukee lakefront because they always did the big one on the 3rd - so it’s fun that she’s singing this song :)”
We hope you will enjoy this daily tribute to America.
You can get a sneak preview right here:
