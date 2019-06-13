KCBD to air National Anthem daily

Reina Özbay, nine, of South Florida has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was four. Her angelic soprano voice is classically trained, and she studies opera and musical theater. A gifted film and theatre actress with uncanny comedic timing, she made her professional stage debut at the age of seven at South Florida's Stage Door Theatre. She landed her first guest starring role at the age of nine as Abigail in "The Chosen," the number one crowdfunded film/TV project in history. When not performing, Reina enjoys tennis, swimming, bike riding and drawing.