KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Aja

By Michael Cantu | June 13, 2019 at 6:54 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 6:54 AM
Aja, KCBD's Pet of the Day for June 13. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Aja, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Aja is a 2 or 3-year-old chihuahua/beagle mix.

Adoption fees for Thursday, June 13, have been waived.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

