Red Raider Track & Field still bringing in awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After winning the first Men’s Team National Championship in school history, the Texas Tech Track & Field team is still bringing in the hardware.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association honored Wes Kittley, Calvin Robinson, and Divine Oduduru with national awards.
Kittley was named the USTFCCCA National Men’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Red Raiders to the National Title and holding down the No. 1 ranking all season long.
After winning two individual National Titles – Divine Oduduru was named the Co-Men’s Track Athlete of the Year.
The final award that was given to the Red Raiders went to assistant coach Calvin Robinson, as he was named the National Men’s Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year.
Robinson’s national recognition as the top assistant coach means a lot coming in his current role as head of the sprinters.
