Sheriff searching for stolen vehicle after brief pursuit

(Source: KCBD Video)
By Amber Stegall | June 13, 2019 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 12:11 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Stolen Vehicle call just after 6 a.m. on June 13, 2019. The vehicle was stolen from South Plains Compost.

The stolen vehicle is a 2014 white 4-door Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with a black flatbed and has two large hay spikes.

Linda Kay Hutton, 25, of Lubbock Charge currently, possession of drug paraphernalia - $500 bond (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Deputies found the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop. Deputies pursued the vehicle in the area of CR 3600 and FM 1585 through several turn rows and County Roads and ultimately lost sight of the vehicle in the area of 74th and Magnolia.

Deputies found a U-Haul vehicle parked on the backside of South Plains Compost and conducted an investigation. Deputies arrested the only occupant of the U-Haul, Linda Kay Hutton for possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you see the stolen vehicle, please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

