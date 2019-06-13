Sunny, hot and windy trend for next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly sunny, hot and windy over the South Plains Thursday afternoon and that appears to be the trend the next few days. However, There is a Thunderstorm Watch in New Mexico with a slight chance of evening and overnight storms over portions of the South Plains through Friday morning.
Thunderstorms in New Mexico will move east and likely enter the western areas of the Panhandle and South Plains late evening and could make it through some of the area overnight. A few of the storms may be heavy with strong winds, frequent lightning and possibly some hail. There’s a possibility that a few of those storms will make it to Lubbock and Plainview by early Friday.
Friday will feature summer-like temperatures, sunshine and more wind. In fact, afternoon temperatures will climb to the 90s both Friday and Saturday. Saturday could be the hottest day so far this year with highs in the mid to upper 90s in Lubbock with some communities near 100 in the western South Plains during the late afternoon.
Winds will be noticeable the next three days with a southerly component and speeds averaging 15-25 mph with some gusts at or above 30 mph.
Sunday will feature a slight drop in temps as a cold front brings northerly winds, some clouds and possibly a few storms leading into Sunday evening. That cold front should keep the afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for both Sunday and Monday.
By Wednesday of next week the afternoon highs will return to the 90s and stay hot for the remainder of the week.
