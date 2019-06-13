While cleaning out Dunbar Lake Lubbock Fire Rescue found a car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While doing a routine cleanup of Dunbar Lake to make sure there are no obstacles that could hurt swimmers during the upcoming Ironman 70.3 triathlon, Lubbock Fire Rescue found a car.
The car was reported stolen on Jan. 10 from the 3600 block of Kemper Street. No people were said to be inside the car when it was found.
The cleanup this morning is in preparation for the Ironman triathlon, which is scheduled to take place on June 30. This event, which usually takes place in Buffalo Springs Lake, is being moved to Lubbock.
The triathalon will include a 1.2-mile swim in Dunbar Lake, a 56-mile out-and-back bike ride from inside of Lubbock to southeast Ransom Canyon and a 13.1-mile run through the Texas Tech campus.
Registration for the event is still open and that information can be found here.
The car has since been turned over to the Lubbock Police Department.
