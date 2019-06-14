AG Paxton Announces $13 Million in Debt Relief for Texas ITT Tech Students in Multistate Settlement

ITT Tech, with CUSO’s knowledge, offered new enrollees temporary credit in order to cover the gap in tuition costs between federal student aid and the full cost of their education. Although most students believed that like with federal student loans the temporary credit was due to be paid six months after their graduation, ITT Tech demanded the credit be paid back the following academic year. When students could not repay their credit on short notice, ITT Tech pulled students out of class and threatened to expel them in order to coerce students into accepting high-interest loans from CUSO.