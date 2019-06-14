‘All-clear’ given after Tech responds to Biology building gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech sent out an emergency notification to the public, asking people to avoid areas south of the university’s Biology building because of a natural gas leak. However, less than 30 minutes later the all-clear was given.
Tech’s Biology building is located near the heart of the campus.
No other details were immediately released. The initial notification was sent out around 12:54 p.m. and a subsequent alert was released at 1:15 p.m.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
