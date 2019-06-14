Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Well, we made it. Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a former Idalou police officer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.
- Twenty-five-year-old Miguel Guerrero is accused of pointing a gun at a man and threatening to kill him during an off-duty confrontation.
- An investigation by the Texas Rangers found he was also thought to have tried to destroy a cell phone that recorded part of the confrontation.
- Read more here: Former Idalou police officer arrested, charged with aggravated assault by public servant
An autopsy has found a Plainview man died of an accidental drowning in a country club pool in early May.
- Twenty-five-year-old Victor Alvarez Jr. went missing on May 11 and was found in the Plainview Country Club pond on May 14.
- Plainview police released the autopsy findings on Thursday afternoon.
- Read more here: Man found dead in golf course pond died from accidental drowning
The U.S. military released a video on what it believes to be Iran’s Revolutionary Guards removing an unexploded mine from an oil tanker that was attacked on Thursday.
- It is thought the video is evidence that shows Iran was involved in the mine attacks that involved two tanker ships. One of the two ships did catch fire as a result of an explosion.
- Officials with Iran have denied any involvement in the incidents.
- Read more from the Associated Press: US says Iran took mine off tanker; Iran denies involvement
The Toronto Raptors are officially champions after beating the Golden State Warriors, 114-110 in game six of the NBA Finals.
- This is the Raptors first major title in the teams 24 years of existence with the NBA.
- The thrilling back-and-forth game had 18 lead changes, nine ties and neither team got ahead by more than nine points.
- Read more from the Associated Press: Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6
