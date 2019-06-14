Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Former Idalou officer arrested after making terroristic threats, autopsy shows Plainview man died of accidental drowning and Toronto Raptors are the NBA champions

By Michael Cantu | June 14, 2019 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 6:20 AM

Well, we made it. Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a former Idalou police officer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

An autopsy has found a Plainview man died of an accidental drowning in a country club pool in early May.

The U.S. military released a video on what it believes to be Iran’s Revolutionary Guards removing an unexploded mine from an oil tanker that was attacked on Thursday.

  • It is thought the video is evidence that shows Iran was involved in the mine attacks that involved two tanker ships. One of the two ships did catch fire as a result of an explosion.
  • Officials with Iran have denied any involvement in the incidents.
  • Read more from the Associated Press: US says Iran took mine off tanker; Iran denies involvement

The Toronto Raptors are officially champions after beating the Golden State Warriors, 114-110 in game six of the NBA Finals.

  • This is the Raptors first major title in the teams 24 years of existence with the NBA.
  • The thrilling back-and-forth game had 18 lead changes, nine ties and neither team got ahead by more than nine points.
  • Read more from the Associated Press: Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6

