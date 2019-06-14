Frenship’s Legacy Elementary named to 2018-2019 Texas Honor Roll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Educational Results Partnership has named Legacy Elementary School, with Frenship Independent School District, as one of the 855 public schools on the 2018-2019 Texas Honor Roll.
This distinction is given to schools that have high levels of academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in achievement gaps among students populations, according to Frenship ISD.
The program is also a collaboration between the Texas Business Leadership Council, American Automobile Association, Macy’s, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corporation and Enterprise Holdings Foundation.
“The students, parents, teachers and staff are honored to be recognized by educational and business leaders as an Honor Roll School,”Cheryl Booher, recently retired principal, said in a news release. “We are continually striving to do what is best for students to increase academic achievement and seek excellence, and we are thrilled to see the hard work and commitment of all stakeholders produce such positive results.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.