Healthwise: Helping seniors understand their prescriptions

Dr. Sleeper says your family provider can help you sort out what drugs you should or should not be taking. But she says you can also go to your local pharmacist for that, especially in understanding if some of what you are taking could be the reason for side effects. She says even a drug you may have taken in younger years with no problem, could trigger all sorts of problems, including dementia, later in life. The reason? As the body ages and changes, so does the way it handles medication. She explains, “You might react very differently to the same dose. You may have increased sensitivity. You may have decreased sensitivity.” Dr. Sleeper tells her students we can’t treat adults by looking through the same lens.