Jennifer Lawrence Steps Down as LCU Volleyball Head Coach

“The LCU mission is Changing Lives; I can say with confidence that coaching volleyball at LCU changed mine,” said Jennifer Lawrence. “I am in awe of how God used many people at LCU; players, faculty, staff and fans, to impact my life. I have had the opportunity to coach a sport I love while being surrounded by athletes who were not just talented on the court, but exceptional people. I am thankful for the players who allowed me to coach them and be a part of their lives. I am deeply appreciative of the faculty and staff who have supported our athletes and our program. I am also thankful to my family for supporting me and being closely involved in the program. While I am sad to leave this chapter of my life behind, I am grateful for the opportunity to change roles and continue serving in LCU athletics.”