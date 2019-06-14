Jennifer Lawrence Steps Down as LCU Volleyball Head Coach

Provided by LCU Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas (June 13, 2019) - The Lubbock Christian University athletic department has announced Jennifer Lawrence has stepped down as volleyball head coach and will now serve as the department’s director of compliance. Mandy Polk has been promoted to interim volleyball head coach.
“The LCU mission is Changing Lives; I can say with confidence that coaching volleyball at LCU changed mine,” said Jennifer Lawrence. “I am in awe of how God used many people at LCU; players, faculty, staff and fans, to impact my life. I have had the opportunity to coach a sport I love while being surrounded by athletes who were not just talented on the court, but exceptional people. I am thankful for the players who allowed me to coach them and be a part of their lives. I am deeply appreciative of the faculty and staff who have supported our athletes and our program. I am also thankful to my family for supporting me and being closely involved in the program. While I am sad to leave this chapter of my life behind, I am grateful for the opportunity to change roles and continue serving in LCU athletics.”
The moves come as Scott Larson has vacated his compliance role to serve as LCU’s interim director of athletics. Lawrence steps out of coaching after 15 seasons coaching the Lady Chaps, who conquered their first Heartland Conference regular season title last season. The former Denver City High School volleyball head coach is LCU’s all-time volleyball wins leader with a record of 336-155 in 491 career matches leading the Lady Chaps. She claimed her third Conference Coach of the Year honor last season with her first Heartland Conference award. LCU claimed six conference regular season titles under her guidance (five in the Sooner Athletic Conference) and made two trips to the NAIA National Tournament (Elite Eight Tournament appearance in 2008). Lawrence is a former LCU student-athlete, competing for the Lady Chaps in the 90s and claiming NAIA All-American Scholar Athlete accolades in 1994.
Polk is one of the most prolific volleyball players in LCU program history and was a 2014 LCU Hall of Honor inductee. She is LCU’s only four-time volleyball All-American, as she was part of the program under former head coach Steven McRoberts from 2001-2003 and played under Lawrence in 2004. A local product out of Coronado High School, Polk was a two-time Sooner Athletic Conference MVP and four-time Setter of the Year. She claimed All-Conference and All-Region all four seasons. Polk is LCU’s career leader in assists (6,465) and aces (195), and is second all-time in sets played (555) and fifth in digs (1,704). She was part of three (2001-2003) NAIA National Tournament appearances. After her playing career, she served as an assistant coach for Lawrence and also worked in the healthcare industry. She returned as a full-time assistant for Lawrence in 2015 (she served seven full seasons as Lawrence’s assistant).
“I am confident in handing over the honor of leading the volleyball program to Mandy Polk,” Lawrence continued. “She has been an integral part of LCU volleyball as both a player and a coach. Mandy has a passion for the game, great work ethic and is dedicated to helping athletes succeed both on and off the court. She has earned the respect of the players and will continue to lead LCU volleyball in the right direction.”
The 2019 LCU volleyball schedule is set to begin Sept. 6 in Golden, Colo. This season marks LCU’s 41st season and Lawrence served as their fifth head coach in program history.