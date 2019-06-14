KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Odin

By Michael Cantu | June 14, 2019 at 6:53 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 6:58 AM
Odin, KCBD's Pet of the Day for June 14. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Odin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Odin is a 2-3 year old pup who is deaf.

He’s very playful and waiting for someone to give him a forever home.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

