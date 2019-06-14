Man shot Thursday night while trying to sell item at apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot in the leg while trying to sell an item at the District West Apartments at 2102 West Loop 289.
Though the man was shot at an apartment complex, he drove himself to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant at 6001 19th St., according to the Lubbock Police Department. The man then called police and authorities arrived at the restaurant about 11:45 p.m.
After he was found he was taken to a local hospital, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
An initial investigation found the man met two other men at the apartment complex to sell something. Officers were told the two men got into the victim’s vehicle, began attacking him and fired multiple shots inside the vehicle.
The suspects then ran from the area. Police have not made any arrests in this case but continue to investigate.
The identity of the victim has not been release; neither has a description of the two suspects.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.