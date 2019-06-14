More Little Free Libraries on their way to Lubbock ISD schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Free Libraries are popping up all over Lubbock, encouraging children to read wherever they are.
"It's just as simple as coming by and looking for the book and opening the door. Take a book out that you want to take out and read and close the door back," said Eddy Morelock, the former President of Lubbock Council of PTAs.
Little Free Library is a world-wide nonprofit. Eddy Morelock helped push to get them in front of Lubbock schools and encourage more kids to read.
"We wanted to help the literacy rate here in Lubbock."
There were four of them up when he was the President of Lubbock Council of PTAs, but over time the number grew exponentially.
"We've put in 22 since December 2018," Morelock said. "Nathan Holton, who is the industrial arts teacher here at Evans Middle School...him and his students built 21 of these over the past year. "
Now he says they have 26 schools that host a Little Free Library, but there are 46 schools in Lubbock ISD.
"We want to build another 20 to complete that."
The point of the house is to take a book or leave a book. It's meant to promote reading in your neighborhood. But where do the funds to build them come from? Like a lot of projects, they come from grant money.
"We got a grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas for $2,000. We have someone making nine of them for us over the next three months."
He says they're going to raise more funds to place the other 11.
"Libraries are great, but they're not open all of the time and they're not close to kids."
For more information on how you can get one in your neighborhood, head to www.littlefreelibrary.org.
