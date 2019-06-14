No. 8 Tech Set for CWS Opener vs. Michigan Saturday

The Wolverines shocked No. 1 UCLA in the Los Angeles Super Regional to crash the party in Omaha. They won the opener, 3-2, before dropping a 5-4 heartbreaker in 12 innings Saturday and bouncing back with a 4-2 win Sunday to advance to the CWS. Karl Kauffmann worked into the ninth of Game 1, giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. A two-run single from Ako Thomas in the fifth inning of the finale gave Michigan the lead, and an insurance run in the ninth helped seal it. Jordan Brewer and Jordan Nwogu lead the offense, hitting .338 and .327, respectively, with 24 combined home runs and 98 RBI.