Oduduru Announces Decision to Turn Pro

He qualified for both the 100m and 200m at the NCAA West Preliminary, breaking the 20-second barrier again with a wind-aided 19.93 in the first round. At the national meet, with a team title in view, Oduduru ascended to an even higher level, going sub-10 and sub-20 in his individual races in both the semi-finals and finals for the wins. His finals time in the 100m – a 9.86 – was the second-fastest ever run at the title meet and tied him for the world lead. His blistering 200m time of 19.73 counted as the national meet record and put him third in the world this year. It also surpassed his 19.76 from Baylor as the new second-fastest collegiate time, making him the now owner of the second- and third-fastest times ever run by a collegiate. He did all of this while running the second leg of a 4x100 that broke and re-broke the school record four times in 2019.