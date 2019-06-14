Severe storm risk through evening

The conditions for severe storms are marginal, but through mid-evening we expect there will be an increase in the number of storms and the intensity of some storms. Please keep an eye on the weather and watch for any warnings or watches which may be issued. Our free Weather App and Weather Page are designed to help you do just that. Make sure you have the "Tornado/storm" icon selected under the "Alerts" layer in either platform. If you don't already, allow severe weather notifications in our Weather App. By doing so you will get warnings as they are issued, even if the weather app is not running at the time.