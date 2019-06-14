Severe storm risk through evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are likely in the KCBD viewing area this evening. Coverage, however, will be spotty so the chance of a storm and rain at any given spot is low. The strongest storms, however, may bring damaging wind gusts and hail as well as locally heavy rainfall to some locations.
The conditions for severe storms are marginal, but through mid-evening we expect there will be an increase in the number of storms and the intensity of some storms. Please keep an eye on the weather and watch for any warnings or watches which may be issued. Our free Weather App and Weather Page are designed to help you do just that. Make sure you have the "Tornado/storm" icon selected under the "Alerts" layer in either platform. If you don't already, allow severe weather notifications in our Weather App. By doing so you will get warnings as they are issued, even if the weather app is not running at the time.
If you don't already have our Weather App or haven't updated it recently, download/update it for free using these links:
For iOS https://apple.co/2sevJ4N
For Android https://bit.ly/2IQrALz
Another of the best tools to keep on top of the weather is NOAA Weather Radio.
Updates on current weather and the outlook for the rest of the evening, and the weekend, during all of our newscasts on KCBD NewsChannel1.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.