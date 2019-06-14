Severe storms possible Friday afternoon into evening hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and this evening as the dryline tracks across the area. Temperatures will heat up across the South Plains Friday.
If thunderstorms develop later today, they may become severe. The main hazards include large hail and wind gusts over 70 mph.
Coverage will be scattered along the dry line beginning this afternoon and continuing through the evening hours.
Lubbock, Plainview, Lamesa, Floydada, Snyder, Post, Jayton, Matador, Spur, Dickens and Guthrie are included in this risk area update. Before that happens, a few morning showers will move east across the area before dissipating later this morning.
Partly sunny skies are expected this afternoon. High temperatures top out in the lower to middle 90’s across most of the region.
Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 60’s. Winds may briefly become northwest if thunderstorms make it into our area later tonight.
Hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday and Saturday with slim storm chances in the forecast through the weekend.
A cold front could complicate the forecast Sunday and Monday with cooler temperatures and storm chances in the forecast.
