Use, sale of fireworks in unincorporated Lubbock County is OK this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is no surprise to anyone that Lubbock County and the surrounding areas are no longer in a drought or under burn bans. That means the usual Fourth of July firework celebrations can proceed as normal but there are rules.
The sale and use of fireworks are not restricted this year in unincorporated parts of Lubbock County, according to the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management.
That does not mean, though, fireworks are allowed in the City of Lubbock, other municipalities or special districts. The use of fireworks in Lubbock is illegal and punishable with a fine up to $1,000.
Those unsure about the use of fireworks in their specific areas are encouraged to check with their local governments for an official OK.
It should also be noted that people 16 and older are allowed to buy fireworks. Firework sales begin June 24 and end at midnight on July 4.
The County has also released the tips below regarding fireworks safety:
Fireworks Safety
- Obey all local fireworks laws. Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
- Don’t buy fireworks in brown paper packaging, they may have been made for professional displays and are dangerous to consumers.
- Always have a water hose, bucket of water, wet towels, or fire extinguisher nearby.
- Do not hold lit fireworks, other than sparklers.
- Never throw fireworks at another person, animal, or vehicle.
- Never shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers. The container may shatter, causing serious injury or death.
- Always stand at least six feet from another person while using sparklers or other fireworks.
- Embers from sparklers are very hot and will burn skin and fabrics.
- Sparklers burn at a temperature near 2,000 degrees and the wire and sticks of sparklers will stay hot long after the sparkler has gone out. Never toss sparklers on the ground. They may catch dry grass and leaves on fire. Put spent sparklers directly in a bucket of water.
- Never hold or light more than one sparkler at a time or hand a lighted sparkler to another person.
- Never experiment with, modify, combine, or create your own fireworks. Never try to re-light a firework that did not function
- Put spent fireworks into a bucket of water or sand to put them completely out.
- When finished, clean up all fireworks debris.
Fireworks and Children
- Never allow young children to play with or light fireworks.
- Children should never be left unattended around fireworks, matches, or lighters.
- Many fireworks have age information printed on the packaging, similar to toys. Purchase and use only age appropriate fireworks for your children.
- Children under 12 should not use sparklers or any other fireworks without very close adult supervision.
- Never hold a child in your arms while using sparklers.
- Teach children not to wave sparklers, especially wooden stick sparklers, or run while holding sparklers.
For more information about consumer fireworks safety, see the links below.
We remind Citizens of Lubbock County, that all outdoor burning, should be conducted in compliance with the TCEQ Burn Rules for the State of Texas.
