13-year-old shot in central Lubbock; taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Lubbock that caused a child to be sent to the hospital.
The call for the shooting came in around 5:30 Saturday morning.
Gunshots were reported in the 1500 block of 24th Place. One 13-year-old child was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Lubbock Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
KCBD will be updating this story as we learn more.
