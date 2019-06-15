13-year-old shot in central Lubbock; taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

By KCBD Staff | June 15, 2019 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 1:07 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Lubbock that caused a child to be sent to the hospital.

The call for the shooting came in around 5:30 Saturday morning.

Gunshots were reported in the 1500 block of 24th Place. One 13-year-old child was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Lubbock Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

