Highest Temperatures So Far This Year Expected Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is expected to be the hottest day so far for the year so outdoor activities will require plenty of sunscreen, water and shade to protect from damaging sun and heat effects. High temperatures will soar into the upper 90′s by mid-afternoon with many areas achieving or at least flirting with triple digit temperatures.
Hot air will offer the opportunity for isolated convective showers and thunderstorms to develop during the hottest times of the day, particular threat of strong downburst wind speeds and hail will be slight to low off of the Caprock though most of the South Plains runs a slight risk for a pop-up storm to develop.
Overnight temperatures remain pleasant and a weak front will help to keep temperatures during Father’s Day from reaching today’s hot conditions. Sunday afternoon will be pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s, relatively calm northeasterly wind and a mix of clouds and sun making for a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather with Dad.
