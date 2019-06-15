Hottest yet, hotter still

Today’s high of 95° topped the previous max for the year of 93° recorded on May 17. It was only the third time this month the temperature has been above the average for the date, and only the ninth 90-Degree-Day of the year for Lubbock (measured at the airport). As of the end of the day Thursday the average temperature for the month so far (an average of each day’s averaged low and high temperature) was 3.4° below the norm. That is a large variance. Friday and Saturday should help reduce the deficit.